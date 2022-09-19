Former Connally ISD teacher arrested, again, on stalking charge, deputies say

Timothy Bruner was arrested following an investigation where he reportedly used Instagram to commit the crime.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A former Connally ISD teacher was arrested for the second time on Monday on stalking charges, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

The crime was discovered after another victim came forward following his initial arrest back in October. At the time, Bruner was a second grade teacher with the district and thought he was communicating with a minor through social media, detectives said. However, the account was created by undercover detectives, they added.

He was arrested on a charge of solicitation of a minor then, MCSO said.

Like last time, he was booked into the McLennan County Jail.