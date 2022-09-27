DEA charges former Fort Hood Officer with fentanyl distribution

The former Army Sergeant has been sentenced to 72 months in prison.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Former Army Sergeant Eri Gutberto Parra-Lopez has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for fentanyl distribution, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, an active-duty Army Sergeant sold over 3,000 kgs. of fentanyl to undercover officers while stationed at Fort Hood between May and July of 2021. Parra pleaded guilty to one count of fentanyl distribution on April 20, 2022.

“Fentanyl is flooding the United States at an alarming rate and our communities in Central Texas are not immune from its devastation,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “This case underscores our resolve to address the dangerous trafficking of fentanyl with all available resources. We will continue to prioritize and prosecute crimes involving this deadly poison and we are thankful for the outstanding work of our local, state, and federal partners.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux has stated that the DEA is committed to collaborating with local law enforcement to fight against the fentanyl epidemic.

“This sentencing is the result of the great teamwork we have with our local, federal and state law enforcement partners,” said Special Agent in Charge Maria Thomas of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. “Army CID and our partner agencies take the threat of fentanyl to the public, and the Army, very seriously. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to interdict the distribution of fentanyl wherever it may occur.”

The case was investigated by the DEA, Pflugerville and Austin Police Departments, and Army CID with the help of the Travis County Sheriff's Office.