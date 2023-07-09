Former HPD officer accused of exposing himself to women ordered not to be around his child unsupervised

The judge ordered former HPD officer William McCoy not to be around his toddler unsupervised. The 18-month-old was in the car when McCoy allegedly exposed himself.

HOUSTON, Texas — The former Houston Police Department officer charged with exposing himself to two women was back in court Thursday.

William McCoy, 25, faces two counts of indecent exposure and one count of indecency with a child.

According to court documents, McCoy exposed himself to two women on different occasions. On August 24, documents say he exposed himself to a woman at a Hobby Lobby in Humble. The next day, he went to the Macy's nearby and exposed himself to another woman.

Police said McCoy admitted to exposing himself and told them "I hoped they would like what they see."

"It's quite an abuse of public trust for the community to have a public servant go out and victimize members of that community," prosecutor Robert Buss said Thursday. "These were women who didn't ask to have this happen to them. They were just living their lives, going to stores and a man exposed themselves to them."

In the second case, McCoy's 18-month-old son was in the car, according to court records.

On Thursday, the judge ordered McCoy not to be around his toddler unsupervised.

McCoy resigned last month after already being placed on administrative leave by the department.

"I believe that was the right move to leave the organization,” said Houston Police Officers Union president Doug Griffith.

We learned McCoy had been placed on administrative leave earlier this year after striking and killing a pedestrian while responding to a non-urgent call with his lights and sirens off.

Court records show a grand jury returned a no bill and declined to indict him for criminally negligent homicide.

