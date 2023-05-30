Former inmate claims "corruption" at Bryan Federal Prison Camp

Lynn Espejo surrendered herself at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan in February of 2018.

BRYAN, Texas — Elizabeth Holmes started her sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan on Tuesday afternoon.

Holmes was convicted on several counts of wire fraud in January 2022 and persistently pushed to appeal her sentence on a number of occasions. The case followed her alleged crimes on accusations she lied to shareholders and investors about the success of her medical technology.

Holmes has now joined the many women currently serving time at the camp. Lynn Espejo, a former inmate at the Bryan Federal Prison Camp, was sentenced in 2018.

Espejo said she was involved in a very public wire fraud case where her previous employers used her credit card, without her knowledge, to commit wire fraud.

When she went to trial, Espejo claimed her innocence in the case, but that she was ultimately convicted.

“A group of doctors that I worked for that were not honest about their finances, and I ended up going to federal prison and they didn’t," said Espejo.

Espejo surrendered herself to the camp on Feb. 26, 2018. During her time there, she claimed she saw several examples of "corruption" committed by those in positions of authority.

“I did see a lot of corruption at Bryan, a lot of policies not being followed. We did have mold in our showers. We had black worms that would crawl up. There were rooms where water leaked in," said Espejo.

These are just several of the issues that Espejo claimed required maintenance work. She also claimed there were violations of policy within the prison in terms of the food standards for prisoners and the dynamics between inmates and staff.

Despite these circumstances, Espejo has shared that she remains friends with several of the women she resided with at the camp. She has also said that some of the staff were friendly and the programs were beneficial while she was at the camp.

Espejo is back with her family in Arkansas. KAGS has reached out to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan but has yet to receive a response.