ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A former TSA agent who worked at Denver International Airport (DIA) pleaded guilty in a case relating to sexually assaulting three young girls, the 17th Judicial District Attorney announced Monday.

Matthew Paul Barnett, 34, was arrested at DIA last year while working as a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent.

A TSA spokesperson said Barnett is no longer employed with them.

Barnett pleaded guilty to:

Attempted sexual assault on a child

First-degree assault.

Available details on the case are limited, but the DA said the investigation involved three girls, ages 6 and 7, and began after allegations were made while Barnett was in Winter Park.

Additional incidents were uncovered in Adams County, which is where the case was prosecuted.

Barnett's plea agreement calls for a stipulated sentence of 18 to 32 years in prison. He will be sentenced on May 1.

The DA said the incidents did not occur at DIA.

TSA is an arm of the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security. It works to ensure the security of the traveling public in the U.S. and was created shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead.

