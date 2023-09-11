North Texas man and woman face charges after child arrives at school with severe injuries, police say

The child and a sibling have been have been taken into Texas Department of Family and Protective Services care, officials said.

FORNEY, Texas — A man and a woman were arrested and charged with injuring a child in Forney, police said.

Police were called to a local Forney ISD elementary school on Friday, Sept. 8 in reference to an injury to a child investigation. Police said when they arrived, officers established the injuries were severe and happened recently.

Due to the injuries, police said the child was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. The child and a sibling were taken in by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to secure their safety.

Investigative efforts led to the arrest of two suspects and a search warrant for the residence. James Richard II and Syasandrea Conroy, both of Forney, were arrested Friday afternoon and booked into the city of Forney jail on one count of injury to a child, a first-degree felony.

The Forney Police Department thanked the school district staff, DFPS and the hospital for taking care of the child in need of help.

“The safety and security of children are of the utmost importance, we ask the community to please come forward and report if you suspect abuse of any kind,” the department said in a statement