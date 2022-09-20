Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released.
Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified.
The woman was found shot to death in the 1100 block of Wales Dr. just before 8 a.m. Monday.
"We want to let the community know that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public," a police spokesperson said Monday.
Killeen police initially reported the death as the city's 14th murder of 2022. They corrected themselves Tuesday to say 13th.
Police said the case remained under investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.