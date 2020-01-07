1 suspect killed self, 2 others arrested, Vanessa Guillen's family says

Authorities said a suspect killed himself early Wednesday morning as Killeen police moved in to make an arrest.

The attorney and family of Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen said early Wednesday that one of the suspects tied to her apparent death is the man who killed himself as police moved in to make an arrest earlier in the morning.

Two other suspects are allegedly in custody, their attorney said.

Guillen's sister said Wednesday that she had met the suspect before, and she "could tell" something was not right about him. She said the man laughed in her face.

Family attorney Natalie Kahwam said the man is the one who allegedly watched Guillen as she showered at the base. Guillen reported the sexual harassment to her family, friends and colleagues, her family said.

At a press conference this morning, Kahwam named the suspect who took his own life, but police have not yet confirmed the name or released further details.

The family believes the human remains found during a search yesterday are that of Guillen's.

This is a developing story, previous story follows.

KILLEEN, Texas — A suspect wanted in connection to a Fort Hood criminal case died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as officers closed in overnight, police in Killeen say.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what case the suspect was wanted for, nor have they released the person's identity.

According to the Killeen Police Department, its officers, U.S. Marshals and investigators from the Army post's Criminal Investigation Division located the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. As officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot himself. He died a short time later.

We are expecting to learn more information about this case later today and will update this story as we learn more.

Fort Hood, the Army post located in Killeen, has been in the national headlines recently due to the disappearance of two soldiers, one of whom is confirmed to be dead.

On Tuesday, the head of Texas EquuSearch told KHOU 11 he had called off the search for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen, who is from Houston, while they wait for human remains found to be positively identified. Those remains were found at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Guillen has been missing since April. A press conference with the family is scheduled for today at 10 a.m.

On June 19, the remains of missing soldier Gregory Morales were found in a shallow grave, his family said. It's believed foul play was involved. Morales was missing since August 2019.