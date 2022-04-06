Four charged with organized retail theft after stealing baby formula, Navasota police say

Two adults and juveniles have been charged with organized crime - retail theft by Navasota PD.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota PD caught two adults and juveniles participating in organized retail theft by stealing tubs of baby formula on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police say.

The two adults charged are 19-year-old Stefan Mihalache and 39-year-old Domnica Tomescu. The identities of the two juveniles charged have not been disclosed.

On Wednesday afternoon, Navasota Police Officers responded to a report of theft at the 300 block of North LaSalle. The suspects had left the property, so the officers searched the area and found them driving on Highway 6. Police say they pulled the car over close to FM 159 and searched the vehicle and it's five occupants.

Police discovered 27 tubs of baby formula in an altered pouch of one of the juveniles clothing and several more tubs from other thefts in parts of the vehicle.

Video footage of the thefts were reviewed and it was found that only two of the three juveniles present had participated in the crime. Along with the two adults, they were charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity - Retail Theft.

All three juveniles were released to Child Protective Services.