Four injured in Bryan shooting

The Bryan Police Department said they are investigating a shooting incident that left multiple people shot.

BRYAN, Texas — Multiple people were left injured after a shooting in Bryan in the early morning of April 30, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police reported officers responded to the 200 block of W 26th Street around 2:15 a.m. to reports of shots fired.

Officers reportedly found two victims on scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

During the course of the investigation, police said two more people also arrived at the hospital in their own vehicle, also with gunshot wounds.

According to Bryan PD, all of the gunshot wounds are not-life threatening. They said they do not believe at this time that the shooting was a random incident.

The investigation is still reportedly ongoing, and no other information has been provided at this time. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.