Man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Frankie Trevino, the man in question, reportedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old female in December 2021, eventually causing her to run away from home.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Editor's Note: This content may be disturbing for some to read.

A man was detained on Monday, Dec. 19, for a warrant arrest stemming from a December 2021 incident that involved a minor, according to a report from College Station Police.

Frankie Trevino is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl around Christmas break in December 2021, according to reports.

Trevino, 38, reportedly provided the teenager with alcohol while cleaning up the minor's room, which led to the assault.

The minor later "used her foot to kick the defendant and he left the bedroom and and headed to the bathroom," according to authorities. The minor reported that she felt pain from Trevino's actions.

Trevino later asked the minor to not inform her mother about the incident because he didn't want to be kicked out of the house. The minor reportedly ended up telling her mother, which led Trevino to be kicked out of the house. However, according to authorities, the minor's mother did allow Trevino to have "supervised visitation with his children."

The incident resulted in the minor to run away because she did not feel safe around Trevino. Months later, the minor made a report to authorities, which identified Trevino as the mother's boyfriend.

When interviewed by authorities in late May about the allegations, Trevino denied the incident and refused to take a polygraph. Yet, he admitted to being in the minor's room the day in question, reports say.

According to authorities, the mother knew about the allegations, but did not report them because she was "trying to get [Trevino] to confess to the allegations."