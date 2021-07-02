The suspect fled in an older model Chevrolet Impala, authorities said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff's deputies hope someone in the public will recognize the man accused of stealing two French bulldogs recently.

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released two surveillance photos of the suspect, who is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to Houston Crime Stoppers, it happened Sunday, June 13 at about 7:15 p.m.

Authorities said the man "met with the victims who were selling two French bulldogs, in the 23000 block of FM 529 in Harris County, Texas. During the incident, the suspect threatened the victims with a handgun and stole the dogs."

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.