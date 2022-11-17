George Ranch High School on lockdown after fake active shooter threat, district says

The school was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon as a precaution, according to the district.

The high school is located on FM 762 in Richmond.

According to Fort Bend County officials, the campus went into lockdown immediately following the threat. A nearby middle school and junior high school were placed under secure status, where the outside doors are locked while the inside operates as usual.

Officials said it took 30 minutes to determine there was no active or credible threat. The call was made by three students, but officials said they currently only have two in custody

An email went out to parents stating that during the lockdown, all the outside and inside doors were locked. Several parents rushed to the school after they were notified about the lockdown.

The school will have an increased police presence on campus today as well as a counseling response team for students and staff who need it.

The district said it will inform parents once the lockdown is lifted.