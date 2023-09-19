A warning from Georgetown police after 9-year-old girl abducted, released

Georgetown police are warning parents to stay cautious while they investigate a child abduction.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Barbara Wilk was watching her 8-year-old granddaughter Monday when she heard about the abduction in her Georgetown neighborhood.

"So very scary and especially when there's so many kids that walk by this way on the way home from school," Wilk said.

Police say a man knocked on the door of a house on Northwest Boulevard, which was answered by a 9-year-old girl. They say the man then grabbed the girl and carried her away from the house. At some point, the man let the girl go and ran off into the nearby woods.

Wilk said it's a cautious reminder for her and her family.

"I'm going to be much more aware of what she's doing out here, that's for sure. I'm not just going to let her go, you know, kind of really keep an eye on her," Wilk said.

Georgetown Assistant Chief of Police Roland Waits encouraged adults to answer the door and have some type of camera system on the exterior of the house. Waits also shared tips on what to do if kids want to play outside.

"I would highly encourage them to play if they have a backyard to where they're not out front a fenced yard somewhere, that they can be somewhat contained and away from people," Waits said.

If a stranger comes to the door and grabs a child fast, Waits says parents need to tell their kids to fight back.

"Scream, bite, kick, punch," Waits said. "Make as big a scene, make as much noise as possible so it can draw attention to what is going on."

Police say time is of the essence, but to try and make sure to collect information that is vital to an investigation like a detailed description of the suspect, direction of travel, vehicle, or license plate. This kind of advice is what Wilk is taking to heart.

"I try not to scare her but she knows the world not and to run or you know hide. So, she's grown up in a strange world," Wilk said.

Georgetown Police do not have an update on the case but say if you have any information about the abduction, call 512-930-3510.

