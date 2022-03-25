Sugar Land PD: Grandfather, granddaughter confronted by gunmen at front door during home invasion

Another man opened fire on the intruders who remain on the run, police said.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Police are searching for three gunmen after they tried to rob a man and his young granddaughter during a home invasion in Sugar Land Friday morning.

This happened just before 7:30 a.m. at a home located in the 2600 block of W. Lake Drive.

Sugar Land police said officers responded to a robbery call when the three suspects confronted a man and his granddaughter at their door just before they left for school and led them back inside of their home where they one of them up.

However, another grandfather asleep in the home got a gun and opened fire on the intruders, police said. They believe the family was targeted

“It has been known to us that they own a business in the Houston area, a couple of businesses, and we believe that they were actually looking at these individuals for specific reasons," SLPD Chief Eric Robins said. "We’re not sure exactly what they are, but we are still investigating at this time.”.

The victims reported that no one was injured, and police said they do not believe any of the intruders were struck. They ran from the scene and jumped the back fence.

Police said they have lifted the perimeter and not arrests have been made. A nearby Harmony School at Eldridge and Bellfort was temporarily under lockdown as the search was underway, but it has since been lifted.

Chief Robbins said there is no danger to the public and extra patrols have been added to the area.

Police are checking for surveillance for more details on the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.