Grimes County man receives 15 year prison sentence for possession of PCP

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A man was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in prison for Possession of PCP, according to a release from the Grimes County District Attorney.

Jonathan Jeffery, 50, was sentenced for an August 2021 incident in Navasota where police were called to Laredo St. for a reported disturbance. When authorities arrived, they found Jeffery smoking PCP, also known as phencyclidine, and arrested him for Possession of a Controlled Substance (POCS).

Following a guilty plea from Jeffery, a jury heard evidence from prosecutors about the case. There, they gave more details into Jeffery's criminal history, which dated back to 1991. The history included POCS cases, instances of DWI, Disorderly Conduct, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, among others.

However, among the most disturbing evidence presented to the jury were multiple instances where Jeffery had gotten high from PCP and gone out in public naked. In more than one of the cases, he was noted to have been naked in front of children. Additionally, just two days before his trial, the release noted that Jeffery was arrested for public intoxication for being "high, naked, and causing a disturbance".

"Jonathan Jeffery has been a menace in Grimes County for almost twenty years," said Assistant District Attorney Tammy Thomas in a press release. "He has continually used narcotics, endangered the public and wasted law enforcement resources. Today, a Jury made clear that enough was enough. We will not tolerate habitual criminal conduct in our County."

