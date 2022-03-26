Grimes County man arrested again for theft, shortly after bonding out on theft charges

Rohnny Steele was arrested March 17 in Grimes County for being in possession of thousands of dollars worth of property. He was arrested again March 24.

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — A Grimes County man has been arrested a second time in a week for being in possession of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

Rohnny Steele, of Bedias, is charged with theft of property and possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested by authorities out of the Madison County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office was working overnight security at the Madison County Fairgrounds Thursday when he said he saw two people and a vehicle parked behind the livestock pens. Upon investigating, the deputy identified Steele as one of the people at the scene.

Steele was out on bond on a previous arrest out of Grimes County. On March 17, several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on a property in the 18000 block of County Road 147 in Bedias. The Grimes County Sheriff's Office, Walker County Sheriff's Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1 and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force allegedly found over $75,000 worth of stolen items from multiple counties within the Brazos Valley. This included the Grimes, Walker, Brazos and Burleson Counties.

Authorities said they found zero turn lawn mowers, side by side ATVs, 4-wheelers, utility trailers, tractors, cargo trailers, power equipment, lawn equipment and several firearms that all allegedly came back as stolen.

In that case, Steele was charged with possession of stolen property, theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon. A woman, who was also on the property, was identified as Morgan Fisher. Fisher was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and theft of a firearm.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Steele has other pending charges in the county in the March 24 case. Authorities said they recovered a 40 foot Prowler 5th Wheel, which is an RV. The RV was reported stolen out of Grimes County and Madison County authorities contacted that agency to inform them of the RV's recovery.