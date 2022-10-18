Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges

Harvey Cyphers was charged in the 2016 case in 2020, although the bodies of Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson have never been found.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year.

On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.

At the time, Cyphers was considered a person of interest and wasn't charged even though investigators said they pinged his phone near downtown Houston where Taylor's car was later found abandoned. Investigators also said it appeared something violent happened inside his Austin home that someone tried to clean up.

In 2019, Cyphers was arrested for tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. In 2020, he was charged with capital murder of multiple persons. His trial is scheduled to begin in January.

“We want answers to know what exactly happened during that evening,” Taylor’s sister, Amanda Wade, said. “It has almost broken my family to pieces.”

Taylor's family is planning a candlelight vigil for him to honor his life and help raise awareness about his case in hopes of finding answers.

“My brother is not trash,” Wade said. “He’s important. An HBCU alumni, an educator, football coach, played football, father -- all of these things my brother was.”

Taylor’s family wants to know what happened to his body because they would like to provide a proper burial.