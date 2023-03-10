North Texas high school assistant principal arrested for alleged sexual child abuse, officials say

In a letter to families, the Eaton High School principal confirmed that assistant principal Mose Brown was arrested Monday evening.

HASLET, Texas — An assistant principal in the Northwest Independent School District was arrested on Monday over allegations of sexual child abuse, according to a letter sent to families of the school.

The letter was sent that same night from Eaton High School principal Stacy Miles confirming the arrest of assistant principal Mose Brown. The principal said he was arrested by Fort Worth police and charged with "continuous sexual abuse of a child."

The specific charge listed on the Tarrant County jail record is "continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14." He's currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

Miles said in the letter that the situation does not involve a current or former district student and police are not looking for other victims.

The principal also added that while no other information can be shared, Eaton High and the district will be working with police on the matter.

Brown will also be placed on leave while police look into his case, Miles said.

"A charge of this nature results in an employee being immediately placed on administrative leave and not allowed on district property pending the outcome of an investigation," Miles said.

The Texas Education Agency confirmed to WFAA that Brown previously worked for both Fort Worth ISD from 2003 to 2016 and Keller ISD from 2016 to 2020. Keller ISD told WFAA that Brown resigned his position at Keller to take a position at Northwest ISD in 2020. A Keller ISD spokesperson says that Fort Worth Police also informed them that the current charges "do not involve any student in Keller ISD who was or has ever been under his administration supervision."

No other information is available at this time.