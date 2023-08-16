Blue Alert Texas update: One of the men wanted in the shooting of a Harris County deputy arrested

Authorities are searching for Terran Green, 34, in connection with the shooting of a Harris County deputy on Homestead. James Green, 37, has been arrested.

HOUSTON — A manhunt continues for one of two men after a deputy was critically injured in a shooting during a traffic stop in northeast Harris County Wednesday.

One of the men, James Green, 37, was arrested Thursday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Terran Green, 34, remains on the run.

The shooting happened along Homestead Road just inside Beltway 8 and east of the Eastex Freeway. It's unknown what led up to the shooting. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deputy went on patrol at about 7:40 p.m. and within a minute, 911 dispatch started receiving calls about the deputy being injured.

Paramedics got to the scene and started providing aid. Life Flight was called to get the deputy to the Texas Medical Center.

At last check, the deputy, whose name has not been released, is recovering from surgery at Memorial Hermann.

The deputy is 29 years old and has been with HCSO for about a year and three months

A Blue Alert was issued for Terran Green, 34, and James Green, 37. James Green was arrested Thursday morning.

The suspect vehicle, a 2016 dark blue, Ford Escape, was found at the Quail Chase Apartments at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Blue Alert issued for Terran Green and James Green

Around three hours after the shooting, a Blue Alert was issued for Terran Green, 34. Then a little before 2 a.m., James Green, 37, was added. Green was arrested Thursday morning.

During an update provided Wednesday night, the sheriff said the 29-year-old deputy, whose identity hasn't been released, was in surgery after being shot at least twice in the upper torso. His condition was critical but stable.

"At this point, we're just praying that he makes a full recovery," Gonzalez said. "Obviously, he's very critical so we're asking for our community's prayers. Our community always stands with us."

Terran Green is a Black man who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts at the time of the shooting.

James Green is a Black man standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing around 168 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. There is no description of what he was wearing at the time.

The vehicle investigators were looking for is a 2016 dark blue, Ford Escape with license plate number SVJ6590. However, investigators found the suspect vehicle abandoned at the Quail Chase Apartments on West Airtex Boulevard, which is just west of the North Freeway north of Beltway 8.





"Our entire agency is mobilizing to help coordinate the search," Gonzalez said. "I do want to also add that there may have been other people in the vehicle as well, so we're going to be conducting a very massive manhunt."

The deputy hasn't been identified, but Gonzalez said the 29-year-old has been with HCSO for about a year and three months.

"This deputy was out doing his job serving the residents of Harris County and keeping us safe," Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or HCSO.

Officials show their support for deputy

Several local leaders, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, made comments about the shooting.

"DPS Special Agents are deployed and responding," Abbott said. "We will not stop until the criminal is caught and brought to justice."

