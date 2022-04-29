Nimitz High School sophomore identified as girl found shot dead in Humble-area home, family says

When deputies arrived, they said they heard a gunshot and then screaming, investigators said.

HUMBLE, Texas — A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed as she was being held captive by her mother’s boyfriend in an Humble-area home early Friday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was arrested after surrendering to deputy constables who responded to the scene.

Family members have identified the victim as 16-year-old Lauren Juma. She was a sophomore at Nimitz High School.

This all started just after 1 a.m. when Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables responded to a weapons disturbance when the victim’s sister called and said her mother’s boyfriend was holding her 16-year-old sister captive inside their home. The residence is in the 20400 block of Canton Trace near FM 1960 and Lee Road.

When deputies arrived, they said they heard a gunshot and then screaming, investigators said. The deputies then heard a second shot shortly after.

NEW: Family members released this picture of 16-year old Lauren Juma. They confirm she was the Humble teenage girl allegedly shot and killed by her mom’s 60-yr-old boyfriend @KHOU Full report with more live at noon. pic.twitter.com/Lypm2esqul — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) April 29, 2022

Deputies said the 60-year-old suspect came out of the home and told them, “Do what you have to do.”

He was then taken into custody and was not cooperating with deputies, HCSO said.

The deputies then went inside the home and found the 16-year-old dead from an apparent gunshot wound, investigators said. She and the suspect were the only ones inside the home at the time of the shooting.

#BREAKING HAPPENING NOW: @HCSOTexas homicide unit is investigating the murder of a 16-year-old year girl in Humble. They say she was held against her will at gunpoint by her mom’s boyfriend. Stay with @KHOU for the latest on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/TP4BeCOjWi — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) April 29, 2022

Investigators said the mother of the victim was out of town when the incident happened but has since returned.

"We do know the mother was out of town, she has since returned. She immediately came back. We do have information that she had been on the phone with the 16-year-old prior to her murder," Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with the Harris County Sherriff’s Office Homicide Unit said.

Homicide investigators are getting a search warrant for the home since the suspect, who resides there, is not cooperating with their investigation.

Aldine ISD released the following statement in regards to Lauren Juma's death:

"This morning, the district was notified of the death of one of our Nimitz High School students who passed away early Friday morning. We are deeply saddened to hear of her passing.

"Our community mourns her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, loved ones and friends during this very difficult time.

"Counselors and the district’s crisis team have been mobilized to respond to this tragic event and will be available to students and staff to assist them during this difficult time."

