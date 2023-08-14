Hearne Police seeking public's help in locating 17-year-old at center of shooting

Jaiden McGrew is wanted for shooting a man multiple times and stealing his car around Saturday, Aug. 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

HEARNE, Texas — A 17-year-old man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place in Hearne over the weekend.

According to the Hearne Police Department, Jaiden McGrew allegedly stole a person's vehicle around Saturday, Aug. 12. When the individual confronted McGrew about it, he shot the man multiple times with an AR style rifle, hitting the car as well.

Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after to provide medical treatment and take him to the hospital. He was later discharged.

On Monday, Aug. 14, around 6 a.m., Hearne Police officers searched three locations on warrants in connection to McGrew's involvement in the shooting. While police did not find McGrew himself, they did find a firearm, accessories, and ammo.

As of publish time, McGrew is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Those with information relating to the case or information on McGrew's whereabouts are advised to call 979-279-5333.