Hearne Police searching for man wanted for murder

Authorities said Justin Evans, 32, is wanted for the killing of Cleophus Webster, 43.

HEARNE, Texas — Investigators with the Hearn Police Department have released new information in a fatal shooting that happened back in April.

Justin Evans, 32, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the shooting of Cleophus Webster, 43. Authorities are asking for your help in finding Evans.

The shooting happened back on April 17. Police officers were called to the 300 block of North Colorado Street where they found Webster. Officers said Webster had been shot and he was taken to a hospital in Bryan in critical condition. By the time the ambulance made it to the hospital, however, Webster had died.

Authorities said they identified Evans as the suspect in the shooting and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

If you have any information on where Evans is, you can call the Hearne Police Department at 979-279-5533. You can also call the Robertson County Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-299-0191. You can always remain anonymous and there is a reward if you utilize the Crime Stoppers hotline.