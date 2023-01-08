HCSO: Shots fired inside Houston-area H-E-B after two men get into argument

Fortunately, no one was shot and no one got hurt as people raced toward the front doors.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Grocery shoppers were seen running out of a Houston-area H-E-B Tuesday after shots were fired during an argument, deputies said.

This happened sometime before 4 p.m. at the H-E-B on Louetta Road near Highway 249/Tomball Parkway.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said two men got into an argument in one of the aisles of the store before one of them pulled out a gun and shot twice.

Bullets flew as both men ran. Customers also ran toward the front door to escape.

Fortunately, no one got hurt.

"As I'm stocking, I heard a loud like, 'Pow,'" an employee said. "I look around to see if something's going on. Everyone is still doing their shopping. Then, after the second shot, I just see everybody take off running and I take off running."

The father of another employee said he rushed to the store to make sure his son was safe.

"He sent me a text right back saying that he's fine, don't worry about it, but of course, I'm a parent, I'm going to worry," Carlos Serrano said. "I told my wife I'm going to go down there and see what's going on."

HCSO deputies said the shooter turned himself in and he's cooperating with investigators, giving his side of the story. He claims he felt threatened because the other man said he had a gun.

Deputies are hoping the other man involved comes forward so they can get his side of the story.

Investigators believe the two did not know each other prior to the shooting.

This case will be referred to a grand jury which would determine if any charges would be filed.

Read a statement from H-E-B below:

"At H-E-B, our top priority is to uphold and protect the safety and security of our Partners (employees) and customers. Law enforcement has determined there were no injuries and no further issues. The store will reopen shortly. Any further questions should be directed to law enforcement."

Watch the latest update from HCSO deputies in the video below:

Preliminary information: HCSO District 1 deputies responded to an active shooter at an HEB located at 10919 Louetta Road. A suspect is detained. Unknown injuries at this time, and there is no current threat to the public. Please avoid the area. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/cO20Fmrqj2 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 1, 2023

UPDATE: HEB SHOOTING SCENE Heavy police presence in the 10900 block of Louetta Road. Constable Deputies along with... Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Tuesday, August 1, 2023