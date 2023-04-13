Three in custody after allegedly ramming DPS vehicles in chaotic San Antonio highway pursuit

The scene is going to be "shut down for a duration of time," DPS Lt. Jason Reyes said following the incident, as authorities are investigating.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Three suspects are in custody after a chase involving Texas Department of Public Safety authorities that involved Troopers shooting at the suspect vehicle.

The gunfire happened along Highway 281 near TPC Parkway around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. DPS Lt. Jason Reyes said afterwards that the scene was going to be "shut down for a duration of time" as authorities continued to investigate, led by the Texas Rangers.

It began when DPS and ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) officers saw the suspects breaking into vehicles at South Park Mall, according to an arrest affidavit for one of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old John Adam Ramirez. Authorities notified Texas Highway Patrol (THP) and "directed them to conduct a traffic stop" on the trio.

Instead of stopping, however, the driver "began to evade law enforcement," sparking a pursuit that eventually arrived at a heavily congested area of 281. The driver at one point allegedly rammed in reverse into two separate THP units, causing one Trooper, Jeremiah Garza, to "take evasive action" in order to avoid getting hit.

The suspect driver again started to drive away but eventually hit a civilian's car multiple times, "which caused her to hit her chest and head against her steering wheel."

At some point, Reyes said on Thursday, Troopers shot at the car.

One of the suspects was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, but Reyes said it was unclear how he sustained those injuries. The others are in custody. Each of the three suspects face at least three charges, including burglary of vehicles, evading authority and aggravated assault.

"This is a big crime scene," Reyes said, describing how it stretches almost three-quarters of a mile, creating a heavy traffic backup for evening commuters Thursday.

"It was quite alarming seeing weapons drawn...it was a scary situation," said one person who was nearby.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.