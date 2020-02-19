HOUSTON — Another HISD elementary school teacher faced a judge Wednesday on a charge of indecency with a child.

Qamrul Haque, 74, was taken into custody after a judge set his bond at $100,000.

Haque is accused of inappropriately touching a little girl at Cunningham Elementary school in January 2019.

According to court documents, he pressed against the 9-year-old student from behind and touched her breast. The girl told Harris County investigators she immediately knocked Haque's hands down and tried to get away. She said the teacher grabbed her clothing and pulled her back.

HISD said in a statement she may not have been the only victim.

"In January of 2019 multiple students reported to campus staff that Mr. Haque engaged in inappropriate touching, and other misconduct with students," the statement said.

RELATED: HISD elementary teacher accused of touching at least 4 students inappropriately

RELATED: Houston teacher accused of touching kindergartner inappropriately

Haque, who had been with HISD since 1991, was removed from the campus immediately and "exiled from the HISD substitute pool."

He is the third HISD elementary school this week arrested on an indecency charge.

James Bradley, 39, is accused of inappropriately touching a student inside a Pre-K classroom at Foster Elementary last February.

According to court records, the alleged victim told her mother it happened a number of times and “made her feel sad.”

Bradley's attorney said in court Wednesday that his client was initially cleared of the charge and he was moved to Lockhart Elementary after allegations arose at Foster.

RELATED: New database tracks Texas teachers accused of misconduct

Bradley’s arrest followed that of former HISD teacher Raymon Williams. He’s charged with inappropriately touching at least four children while working at Kashmere Gardens Elementary.

According to court documents, four students said Williams, 46, touched them inappropriately and in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.

"That’s just a sad thing that we’re dealing with right now with HISD,” school board trustee Wanda Adams said.

She supports a so-called “do not hire registry” rolled out last month by the Texas Education Agency. It allows districts to identify teachers who have criminal records or those who are simply under investigation for alleged misconduct.

It will eventually be available for public viewing.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM