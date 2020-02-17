HOUSTON — An HISD employee who works at Foster Elementary School is accused of touching a student inappropriately.

James Alan Bradley has been charged with indecency with a child. He was taken into custody Monday.

According to court records, the kindergarten student told her mother that Bradly touched her "private part" while they were at school. The mother reported the incident, which happened in Feb. 2019, to the proper authorities.

The student was given a forensic medical exam and was able to identify Bradley as the person who touched her.

She also said the touching has happened a lot of times and "made her feel sad," court records read.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

