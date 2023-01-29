Police: Home left damaged after shooting in Temple, no injuries

At the time, police say two other people were also outside the home but no one was injured.

TEMPLE, Texas — A shooting damaged a home Sunday in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department.

Around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of S. 15 Street, at the corner of Avenue F. Witnesses say two suspects were dropped off in front when they fired directly at the home, according to police.

No suspects have been identified at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.