COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Navasota home health care worker is accused of stealing prescription drugs from one of her College Station patients, and the daughter of the patient said she had video evidence to prove her claim.

Azeneth Fluker, 37, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Fluker was seen on one video taking Hydrocodone pills out of a prescription bottle and walking off camera with them, according to court documents. In another video, investigators said she removed the pills from a daily pill organizer. In a third video, Fluker is seen taking the pills from a bottle she pulled from a plastic bag, according to court documents.

The patient told police Fluker has never given them medication and the patient's spouse told police Fluker is not a Registered Nurse and is not allowed to give medication to the patient.

Fluker has bonded out of the Brazos County Jail.

