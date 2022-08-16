Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting; no suspect in custody

The shooting occurred in the area of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area.

APD said that at approximately 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that officers responded to the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street after multiple people called 911 to say a man had been shot in that area.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 30s with obvious trauma to his chest. APD and Austin-Travis County EMS medics performed life-saving measures on the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:16 a.m.

He was identified as Chester Sauls, 36, on Friday.

APD said no one has been arrested but they have identified a person of interest. However, the department believes this was an isolated incident stemming from an altercation between two individuals and there is no threat to the public.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the APD Homicide tip line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

APD said the west frontage road from East Sixth Street to Red River Street remained closed as of around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday but was expected to reopen soon after.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 49th homicide of 2022, according to APD.

No additional information is available at this time.

