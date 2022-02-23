Brookshire Brothers employees find vehicle with dead woman inside in store parking lot

Teague police said employees of the Brookshire Brothers found the woman early Wednesday morning.

TEAGUE, Texas — Teague police said a woman was found dead in a vehicle early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Brookshire Brothers.

Police said employees of the store found the woman around 5 a.m. unconscious and not responsive. Once police arrived they determined the woman was likely the victim of a homicide.

The Texas Rangers, Freestone County Sheriff's Office and the Freestone County District Attorney's Office were helping Teague police with the investigation.