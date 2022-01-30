College Station police arrest man for having sex with 12-year-old

Authorities said Six Min was assaulting the child in his car in an alley.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Houston man has been arrested in College Station after police said he was engaging in sexual acts with a child.

Six Min, 18, is charged with sexual assault of a child. Police said Min engaged in sex with a 12-year-old in his car.

Authorities were called to the alley, located between Hartford Drive and Meir Lane in College Station Saturday just before 3:30 p.m. A person called police and said there had been a car parked in an alley, running with its lights on for more than an hour.

A police officer said they walked up to the vehicle and saw Min in the backseat, trying to put his clothes back on. The officer reported Min said he had met the child in November of 2021 on a computer game. Min allegedly told the officer he knew the child was 12-years-old and had been visiting the child several times of the last couple of months.

Human trafficking is a crime where one person exploits another for labor, services, or commercial sex, using force, fraud, or coercion (or where the person induced is under 18 years of age, in the case of a commercial sex act under U.S. law). pic.twitter.com/j8tVQm7fOT — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 26, 2022

According to police, Min admitted to having sex with the child and engaged in other sex acts.