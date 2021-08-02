Brazos County Grand Jury indicts Houston man in Texas A&M sexual assault case

Timothy Randal is indicted for sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and three counts of evading arrest.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Houston man, who was arrested in November of 2020 on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault, has now been indicted by the Brazos County Grand Jury.

Timothy Randal, 29, is indicted for sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and three counts of evading arrest. Those five indictments are felonies. Randal is also facing an indictment of assault, which is being considered a Class A misdemeanor.

Randal spent nearly seven hours on the run from police after he was allegedly spotted by officers forcing a woman into his car on the 1400 block of Hensel Street on November 11, 2020. The woman allegedly escaped near the Fairfield Inn and called for help.

Authorities said the victim suffered several injuries to her face and neck. The search for Randal triggered a Code Maroon alert on Texas A&M's campus and he was finally arrested near the Rangeland Science Center, according to court documents.