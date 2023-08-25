Houston man involved in attack on elderly man in Centerville arrested, charged

Kevin Anderson assaulted an elderly man in Centerville on Aug. 14, only to later be shot in the arm by another person. He currently is in custody on $770,000 bond.

CENTERVILLE, Texas — The man at the center of an assault and shots fired investigation that took place in Centerville on Aug. 14 has been taken into custody, according to an update from the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The initial disturbance came around noon that day, when officers were informed of shots being fired inside Woody's Smokehouse #2. An investigation and look into security footage later revealed that Kevin Anderson of Houston entered the business and began to harass people, later going into the restroom and assaulting an elderly man, knocking him unconscious.

A Licensed to Carry Holder later tried to stop Anderson's assault, but he soon became the target of Anderson's rampage. Shortly after, the Licensed to Carry Holder shot twice, once hitting Anderson in the arm. He fled the scene shortly after, but eventually had to get medical treatment from the St. Joseph E.R. in Bryan and Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Anderson was booked into the Leon County Jail by a county investigator on Thursday. He has been charged with Injury to the Elderly and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Anderson's bonds are $750,000 for the former charge and $20,000 for the latter charge.