'I hope you can't sleep because you see his face' | Mom of man found fatally shot at bus stop pleads for help in finding killer

Dexter Jerome Watson, 27, was shot and killed on his way home from work a month ago Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas — Sharon Watson begged for anyone with information about her son's killer to come forward during a news conference Wednesday alongside Houston police personnel.

“Don't let my son die in vain," said Watson. "Please say something, please help us.”

"It is not fair for any parent to have to bury their kid.”

Dexter Jerome Watson, 27, was fatally shot on August 7 at a METRO bus stop located at MLK Boulevard and Northridge Drive.

KHOU 11 was on the scene that day as police began their investigation which, as of September 6, hasn’t resulted in any suspects, but we're told up to three blurry figures were seen in surveillance video.

Watson’s mother said her son had just gotten off work from a Walmart when he was killed.

"My baby didn’t bother anybody," said Sharon Watson. "He did what society said to do."

"He went to work, gave back to his community...for nothing, they took him.”

“I hope you can’t sleep because you see his face.” A mother’s emotional message to her son’s killer or killers a month after 27 y/o Dexter Watson was fatally shot at a bus stop ⤵️. I’ll have more from his mom and what little info HPD has to go on: @KHOU at 4;00 + 5:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/E2DgTDBWnJ — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 6, 2023

Investigators said robbery may have been a motive because some of Watson’s belongings were missing.

"Our homicide team, they do great work," said HPD Chief Troy Finner. "But they need help.”

Watson’s mother spoke directly to the killers or killers in hopes they may do the right thing.

“I hope you can’t sleep because you see his face," said Watson. "I hope he weighs on you so hard that you cry for relief and come and turn yourself in.”

We're told Dexter Watson liked art, photography and working out. He was a Houston Heights High School alumni.

There’s a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).