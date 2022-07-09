x
Crime

Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wants Texas to reverse its permitless carry law and also increase the age to buy an assault weapon from 18 to 21.

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws."

Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

Turner said a new report shows mass shootings in Texas have risen from 40 to 65 since Gov. Greg Abbott signed the permitless carry bill into law last year. Turner wants that law reversed.

RELATED: Texans can carry guns without permits or training starting Sept. 1, 2021

He also said he agrees with parents and teachers in Uvalde who want the age to buy assault weapons raised from 18 to 21.

Turner and Finner said police working overtime and community partnerships have helped bring violent crime down. They said homicides are 3% lower than a year ago. They also said violent crime overall is down 10%.

RELATED: New website tracks crime data following controversial sermon by Houston pastor

They also said that despite being down compared to last year, the numbers are still too high.

Rep. Alma Allen said she and her Democratic colleagues from the Houston area will support gun reform bills in Austin but they need the numbers to pass them.

Turner said the city is planning another gun buyback event on Oct. 8.

