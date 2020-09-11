Houston police officer shot, killed outside motel off I-45 north

The officer stumbled into the Taj Inn & Suites to get help but he died in the lobby.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was shot and killed near a motel in north Houston, according to HPD.

The unidentified sergeant stumbled into the Taj Inn & Suites to get help but he died in the lobby.

Police say the officer was inside his vehicle when someone fired several shots.

Witnesses told police there were multiple gunshots from across the street and the suspect drove away in a Mercedes.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of I-45 north near West Canino Road.

HPD homicide detectives are on the scene interviewing witnesses and looking for evidence.

It's not clear if the victim was on-duty or off.

Police Chief Art Acevedo is expected to hold a news conference soon.

Traffic in the outbound lanes and feeder road is backed up. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This is the second fatal shooting of a Houston police officer in less than three weeks.

Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of HPD, was shot and killed in the line of duty when he was responding to a domestic disturbance call on Oct. 20. He was two weeks away from retirement.

Officer Courtney Wheeler was also shot but he survived.

HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel "DJ" Bruce was also shot and killed while investigating a string of arsons in the Greater Heights area.