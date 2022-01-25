HPD says Smith ran from a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m., leading officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck before crashing. He escaped on foot.

HOUSTON — The man accused of stabbing an HPD K-9 officer has been arrested in Waller County, according to Houston police.

After receiving a tip, they say Ryan Mitchell Smith was spotted walking along Highway 159 and taken into custody.

Smith will be brought back to Houston where police want to question him about the death of his father. The man's body was found hidden in the garage of his home in the 14700 block of Carolcrest Drive near Memorial earlier today.

Police say the father died of "not natural causes" but an autopsy will be needed to confirm the cause of death.

Detectives were at the victim's home on Carolcrest to check on him when they spotted Smith nearby and tried to pull him over around 12:30 a.m. They say Smith took off in a stolen pickup, leading them on a chase before crashing near Memorial Park. After he escaped on foot, police said they found a loaded gun in his truck.

According to police, Smith stabbed K-9 Nate Saturday morning when they arrested him for carjacking and theft in the 1600 block of Bass Street.

He later posted bail and was staying at his father's home, according to investigators.

Investigators said relatives called Houston police on Monday to say they hadn't been able to reach Smith's father and were concerned. Officers went to the residence on Carolcrest but didn't find anything.

They returned a second time overnight and that's when they spotted Smith and tried to arrest him again.

Nate was rushed to an animal hospital Monday after losing a lot of blood, but was released Monday night. He's now recovering at home with his handler.

Nate has two years of service with HPD’s Tactical Operations Division.

