Watch live: Three officers shot in Third Ward area, police say; suspect not in custody

The officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Law enforcement sources told KHOU 11 News that all three of the officers are stable.

According to authorities, the car police were chasing crashed on the edge of downtown. Surveillance video showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

BREAKING: this is what the scene looks like at 2100 McGowen where HPD says 3 officers have been shot and suspect is still on the loose. pic.twitter.com/5gthld5mxK — Zack Tawatari (@zacktKHOU) January 27, 2022

Witness Stephen Hinson said he was in his townhome when he heard “some type of a crash.”

“All of a sudden, I heard popping noises and I didn’t think it was gunshots, but then all of a sudden it started getting closer and it sounded like about 50 rounds went off,” Hinson said. “I looked out my window and I saw the officers running and I realized there was an officer down right in front of my townhome.”

Hinson said he and several neighbors went to the rooftop of their complex to see what was going on.

“Everything happened so quickly, and this area was swarmed by police officers pretty quickly,” Hinson said.

He said they didn't see the other officers who were shot.

There was another active scene at Lyons Avenue and Lockwood Drive near Fifth Ward that police said was connected to the shooting.

A witness at the Lyons and Lockwood location said she saw dozens of police units in the area. Danielle Young said roads were blocked off due to what she said was a standoff.

“We are literally looking at them while they loading themselves up with guns and weapons," Young said.

Young said she’s worried about the safety of her neighbors – especially the children – while the suspect is on the loose.