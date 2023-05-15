HCSO: Pickup going 100 mph ends up on top cars in crash along Eastex Freeway

Homicide investigators are on the scene after discovering the driver had been shot while driving on the Eastex Freeway.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A shooting and crash ended with a pickup truck that wrecked on top of other cars along the Eastex Freeway Monday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide investigators are on the scene after it was discovered at the hospital the driver had been shot. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries at the hospital.

This happened just after midnight at Hartwick Road in northeast Harris County.

HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall with the homicide unit, said the truck was going 100 miles per hour before the driver lost control and ended up flipped on its side on the feeder road.

Investigators said this started when two people in a pickup truck went to a car rally at a Home Depot parking lot nearby at Little York. The driver and passenger got into some kind of argument there and left, getting on the Eastex Freeway and heading northbound.

Deputies don’t know if they were being chased or if they were racing with a red car but witnesses tell them both cars were going around 100 miles per hour.

The driver of the pickup lost control of the vehicle and crashed into four parked cars on the feeder near Hopper Road and the Eastex Freeway.

He was taken to the hospital where it was discovered that he was shot twice. Investigators are also interviewing the passenger to get a better description of the suspect vehicle.

Here is what homicide investigators had to say at the scene: