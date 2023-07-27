HPD: Man killed in shooting during robbery in Whataburger drive-thru line

After the robbery attempt, there was a shootout and the suspects sped off down a side street and crashed, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death during a robbery in the line of a Whataburger drive-thru near the Galleria area Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police said this all started after several people tried to rob a man in line at the drive-thru on Chimney Rock, just south of Westheimer Road.

An HPD lieutenant at the scene said the shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. After the robbery attempt, there was a shooting and the suspects sped off down a side street and crashed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they detained several suspects, possibly five. The area is now taped off on Val Verde Street where a man was found shot. It is not clear if he is a victim or a suspect.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police are working several scenes tied to the shootout.

BREAKING: @houstonpolice investigating after a man was shot & killed this morning — and it all started they say after several people tried to rob a man going in line at the drive-thru here at this @Whataburger on Chimney Rock… @KHOU pic.twitter.com/RjjSCUq4yw — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) July 27, 2023

Now, this is a very populated area and there were other customers in line at the drive-thru at the time of the shooting, police said.