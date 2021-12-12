HOUSTON — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable Kareem Atkins, according to Houston police.
HPD tweeted at 1:17 p.m. Sunday that a man believed to be Atkins' killer was taken into custody. The suspect is also accused of injuring deputy constables Jaqaim Barthen and Darryl Garrett.
All three officers were shot outside a north Houston nightclub while working an extra security job during the early morning hours of Oct. 16.
The specific charges the suspect faces have not been released.
HPD thanked Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office for aiding in the arrest.
Deputy Kareem Atkins and two other deputies were working in the 4400 block of the North Freeway, near Crosstimbers Street. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said they were alerted to a possible robbery just before 2 a.m.
Atkins, 30, and Garrett, 28, were detaining a suspect when a shooter opened fire on them from behind a vehicle, according to investigators. Both deputies were shot and Barthen, 26, rushed over when he heard the gunshots. He was also immediately shot, according to authorities.
It's unclear if any of the deputy constables were able to return fire.
Garrett was shot in the back and Barthen was shot in the foot. Barthen was released from the hospital and Garrett continue to recover in the hospital.
