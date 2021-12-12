Houston police said they have captured a man believed to be the gunman in an Oct. 16 shooting that killed Atkins and injured two other deputies.

HOUSTON — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable Kareem Atkins, according to Houston police.

HPD tweeted at 1:17 p.m. Sunday that a man believed to be Atkins' killer was taken into custody. The suspect is also accused of injuring deputy constables Jaqaim Barthen and Darryl Garrett.

All three officers were shot outside a north Houston nightclub while working an extra security job during the early morning hours of Oct. 16.

UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in the Oct 16 fatal shooting of @Pct4Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins and wounding of two other deputies. #hounews @FBCSO https://t.co/N5ygD89UQv pic.twitter.com/tZTcVkSR2s — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 12, 2021

The specific charges the suspect faces have not been released.

HPD thanked Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office for aiding in the arrest.

Atkins, 30, and Garrett, 28, were detaining a suspect when a shooter opened fire on them from behind a vehicle, according to investigators. Both deputies were shot and Barthen, 26, rushed over when he heard the gunshots. He was also immediately shot, according to authorities.

It's unclear if any of the deputy constables were able to return fire.