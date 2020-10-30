Human remains found near Calaveras Lake

Sheriff Javier Salazar says he is "cautiously optimistic" the remains belong to a man missing since July from the Houston area.

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office are trying to figure out whether human remains found earlier today belong to a missing Houston man.

A game warden found the bones while walking near Calaveras Lake on the far southeast side of San Antonio, near the 9400 block of South Foster Road. He had been patrolling in a boat and then walked to look for evidence of poachers when he came upon the remains.

Curtis Perry, 38, has been missing since July. Sheriff Javier Salazar believes the remains found are consistent with who they have been searching for, although dental records will need to be verified.

In a news conference, Salazar said he has been in communication with Perry's mother, although the Medical Examiner's Office has not positively identified the remains.

Salazar said he's "cautiously optimistic" because Perry's personal items were found as well. He believes Perry was shot at by a group of violent juveniles and young adults who chased him into the woods and left him to die.

A previous search after a raid on an east-side home on July 29 was said to be in connection with Perry's disappearance.

Salazar said the human remains, which were mostly skeletal, were found in an extremely remote area only accessible by "cactus-ridden coyote trails."