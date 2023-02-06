Huntsville house party shooting suspects arrested

The shooting took place near the Avenue O and 19th street intersection in Huntsville on Saturday morning.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 12:38 AM, Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a large house party near 19th St. and Avenue O. When they arrived, multiple victims were located and life-saving efforts immediately began.

Walker County EMS, the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Sam Houston State University police officers, and Deputies from the Walker County Sheriff's office also responded to assist.

Four victims were located at the scene and all were transported to area hospitals for treatment. 18-year-old Cruz Garcia and 18-year-old James Jones both died over the weekend from their injuries.

22-year-old Joe Allen Lewis and 19-year-old Lynn Johnson, both of Livingston, TX, were taken into custody at the Huntsville Police Department Saturday afternoon.

Lewis was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony, while Johnson was charged with Assault, a class A misdemeanor.

Detectives anticipate pursuing further charges as the investigation continues. Johnson is being held on a $50,000 bond, while Lewis is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Corey Ryan, a neighbor, said he was at work at the time of the shooting, but saw the police presence when he arrived home, hours later.

“I certainly don’t like thinking something like that happened in my community to students or otherwise," said Ryan.