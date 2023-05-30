Huntsville Police arrest women's underwear thief

A man has been arrested in connection with an early May burglary where woman's underwear and other personal items were stolen from a victim's bedroom.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Huntsville Police say a man was arrested on May 23 on warrants in connection to a burglary that took place in the 2500 block of Lake Road in early May.

The name of the man who was arrested was not revealed by officials.

According to a release from Huntsville PD, a female victim of the burglary said that her underwear and other personal items had been stolen from her bedroom on that day in May. A similar case was reported in the same area in early January, which investigators tied to the May burglary.

When the man was arrested, he was found to have "numerous pairs of women's underwear" which police believe had been stolen from a number of apartments in the Lake Road area. Authorities say some of the items found were linked to victims, but also that there may be others in the area who have been affected by the man's actions and have not been identified.

Police are also urging those who believe they have been involved in the burglaries and have information related to the case to contact Detective Kevin Hammond at 936-291-5417.