Huntsville Police Department: woman arrested in connection with March 23 arson case

The arrest was made on Tuesday, March 28, according to Huntsville Police.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A woman has been arrested on a warrant stemming from a March 23 arson case that took place in Huntsville, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

April Monique Wiley was arrested on Tuesday, March 28 for an arson that destroyed an apartment complex in the 1100 block of 8th street and left multiple people displaced, according to Huntsville PD.

The fire took place just after midnight on Thursday, March 23, police say. A warrant for her arrest was issued after an investigation was launched into the incident that same day.