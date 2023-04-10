Huntsville Police arrest one after shots fired reported on Essex Boulevard

Police say the shots fired report came in around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — After a shots fired report was called in to Huntsville Police around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, authorities say one person has been arrested.

The incident took place in the 900 block of Essex Boulevard.

No injuries were reported, but one person, Crystal Daniel, 34, was arrested after an investigation by authorities.

According to Walker County jail records, Daniel has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Her bond has been set at $100,000.

