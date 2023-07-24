Huntsville shooting leaves one person dead, suspect arrested

The shooting took place near The Republic apartments on Saturday night before 10 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in town that was reported around 10 p.m. on July 22.

In a press release, the department said that the shooting happened near The Republic apartments on Lake Road. There, they found 28-year-old Isaac Espinoza injured and immediately administered treatment to assist the victim.

Espinoza was taken to emergency room for treatment, but died from his injuries shortly after. Since that time, police spoke with people nearby to determine the suspect in the killing.

After an investigation, officers learned that Espinoza got into an argument with someone that he knew in the parking lot of the apartment complex. However, the department is still trying to determine what prompted the argument in the first place.

Police arrested 30-year-old Dallas Kristopher Day and booked him into the Walker County Jail. He is currently being held on a $300,000 bond.

