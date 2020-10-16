Identity thief stole $26,000 from victim’s bank accounts, police say

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly used a fake ID to clean out a woman’s bank accounts.

HOUSTON — A woman with a fake ID managed to wipe out a victim’s bank accounts to the tune of $26,700, according to Crime Stoppers.

The phony driver’s license had the victim’s information on it.

After the suspect stole the woman's identity, she stole her hard-earned money, investigators say.

According to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit:

On June 23, the suspect used a fake driver’s license to withdraw $17,800 from the victim’s bank account. She received $8,000 in cash and purchased a cashier’s check for $9,700 from the bank in the 200 block of W. 20th Street in the Heights.

On June 24, the identity thief took the cashier’s check to another bank branch in the 17300 block of the North Freeway and cashed it by using the fake ID. Then she drove to third branch and withdrew $9,000 in cash.

The woman was captured on surveillance cameras on both days.

WANTED: Woman who used fake driver's license and victim's info to steal nearly $30,000. If you recognize her, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HCSO 2007-09864 - 200 blk. W 20th @hcsotexas #hounews https://t.co/xOexxdBu8J pic.twitter.com/zQSjQCfA82 — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) October 16, 2020

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.