Two brothers wanted for crimes in Hearne arrested in Round Rock

Jaiden Mcgrew has been wanted by Hearne Police for shooting a man and stealing his car on Aug. 12. He and his brother were arrested in Round Rock on Saturday.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A wanted 17-year-old that shot a man and stole his car in August in Hearne has been arrested in Round Rock alongside his brother, according to the Hearne Police Department.

Jaiden Mcgrew was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 9 after Round Rock PD pulled over a car that he and his brother, Jecory, were driving. At the time of the stop, Jecory was wanted for Theft of a Firearm.

He attempted to flee from police in the car he was driving, but was eventually taken into custody. Jaiden ran away on foot from police but was also captured that same day. Both Jaiden and Jecory are currently being held in the Williamson County Jail on the following charges:

Jaiden Mcgrew Evading Arrest, two counts Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Violation of Parole Refusing to inform police of his identity - Failure to Identify

Jecory Mcgrew Theft of a Firearm Evading Arrest



Jaiden's bonds total $10,000, according to Williamson County jail records. His Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle charges are state jail felonies. Jecory's Theft of a Firearm charge is also a state jail felony.